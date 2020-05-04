University of New England plans to delay reopening until fall

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

• May 4, 2020 2:31 pm

The University of New England is planning to end its coronavirus lockdown and reopen its Biddeford and Portland campuses this fall, officials announced Monday.

Those plans are not finalized, and many colleges and universities are struggling with how to address the pandemic, but university leaders will alter the campuses with social-distancing markers and create COVID-19 testing, virus tracking and quarantine spaces for residential students, among other measures. Online classes will also be established, university president James Herbert said in a statement.

Home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, the University of New England is the state’s largest private university, with two Maine campuses and a third in Tangier, Morocco.

