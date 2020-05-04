MDI seasonal bus service delayed indefinitely due to COVID concerns

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

• May 4, 2020 4:01 pm

The seasonal, fare-free bus service on Mount Desert Island is suspending the start of its 2020 operations indefinitely because of COVID-19 concerns.

The bus service, operated by Downeast Transportation, typically carries hundreds of thousands of passengers each year who are a mix of tourists, local residents and seasonal workers to multiple locations in Acadia National Park and elsewhere on Mount Desert Island.

Officials with the service said Monday that, with guidelines in place to reduce the spread of the disease, the buses would only accommodate a maximum of 12 passengers. Under normal conditions, the buses can carry 43 — 30 seated and 13 more standing. The service usually starts up each year on June 23 on Mount Desert Island and Memorial Day weekend on the Schoodic Peninsula, and runs through Columbus Day.

Paul Murphy, executive director of Downeast Transportation, said that the safety of its drivers and passengers is “paramount.” Beyond that, there are too many unknowns about what demand might be like this summer for the service to develop plans for how it might operate. Assuming that travel restrictions will be the same next month as they are now, he added, it doesn’t make sense to incur the cost of getting the buses ready or to hire and train drivers.

“This is the most difficult decision I’ve had to make in my two decades with Downeast Transportation,” Murphy said. “We recognize that park visitors, residents and commuters love the bus system, so we do not take this action lightly.”

