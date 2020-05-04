Hancock
3 scientists picked to do research at Acadia National Park

The National Park Service has awarded fellowships to three scientists to conduct research at Acadia National Park.

The fellowships are part of Second Century Stewardship, which is an initiative of the park service, National Park Foundation and Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park. It was created during the park service’s centennial in 2016 to help provide research for park stewardship, the Schoodic Institute said.

The scientists are all with the University of Maine. They are Rachel Fowler, laboratory coordinator with UMaine School of Biology and Ecology; Bonnie Newsom, assistant professor of anthropology; and Jay Wason, assistant professor of forest ecosystem physiology.

David Shaw, founder of Second Century Stewardship, said the program has “compelling and far reaching implications for smart, science-based stewardship of our natural world.”

 

