Motorcyclist dies in fatal Westbrook crash

Stock image | Pixabay

• May 3, 2020 12:55 pm

Updated: May 3, 2020 5:40 pm

A 64-year-old Gorham man died Saturday morning after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 25 and Conant Street in Westbrook.

William Chadwick died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, James Bosse, 71, of Westbrook, was uninjured.

The incident is still being investigated, according to police. There are no pending criminal charges at this time.

Chadwick was the pastor at the Stroudwater Christian Church in Portland, WGME reported.

In a post on the church’s Facebook group page, the church’s board said, “The loss and profound grief we all feel may seem more than we can bear yet we are reminded of Pastor Bill’s many words over his many years with us that strengthen and encourage us and will lead us to a place of peace in our Lord whom he loved and served.”