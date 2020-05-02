Another Mainer has died as 29 new coronavirus cases are confirmed in the state

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 2, 2020 12:09 pm

Another Mainer has died as health officials confirmed 29 new coronavirus cases, according to information released by the Maine Center for Disease Control on Saturday.

There have now been 1,152 confirmed coronavirus cases across all of Maine’s counties, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1,123 on Friday.

The latest death involved a woman in her 80s from Waldo County.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

So far, 181 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 36 people are currently hospitalized, with 19 in critical care and 10 on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

Meanwhile, another 689 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 407 active cases in the state. That’s down from 411 on Friday.

A majority of the cases have been in Mainers over age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

Another 19,546 people have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC.

Saturday’s report comes as restrictions put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus began to gradually ease under a four-phase plan that Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outlined earlier this week. Under the first phase, salons, barbershops, car dealerships and golf courses, among other businesses, began to reopen Friday with appropriate safety precautions. A ban remains in place on gatherings of more than 10 people.

At least one restaurant, the Sunday River Brewing Co. in Bethel, opened in defiance of the order. Owner Rick Savage posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page late Friday that he was forced to close when the state revoked his health license, which also revoked his liquor license.

So far, the coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 527 cases have been confirmed and where the bulk of deaths from the virus — 27 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 54, 82 and 210 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been detected in Aroostook (5), Franklin (28), Hancock (10), Kennebec (104), Knox (16), Lincoln (13), Oxford (15), Piscataquis (1), Sagadahoc (19), Somerset (17), Waldo (49) and Washington (2) counties.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,107,815 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 65,244 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

