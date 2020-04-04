3 Massachusetts men charged with breaking quarantine in Rhode Island

David Goldman | AP David Goldman | AP

• April 4, 2020 3:11 pm

Three men are facing misdemeanor charges for driving to Rhode Island to play a round of golf in violation of a state order that requires out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days during the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

The Massachusetts men parked at a McDonald’s restaurant in Richmond on Wednesday and loaded their gear into a car with Rhode Island plates, which drove them just down the street to Meadow Brook Golf Course, Richmond Chief Elwood Johnson said.

Golf courses in Rhode Island remain open, but only for residents.

McDonald’s employees tipped off police, who caught up with the men when they returned to their cars.

Gregory Corbett, 51, of Attleboro; Tyler Pietrzyk, 22, of Taunton; and Nye Cameron, 22, of Taunton, were charged with a petty misdemeanor, Johnson said.

“It’s not the most heinous offense, but the reality is that we’re living in a whole different world this month and it’s important we all follow the rules to keep one another safe,” Johnson said.

The men were summoned to court on May 14. If convicted, they face a fine up to $500 or up to 90 days in jail. It was unclear if they had attorneys.