Glenburn man ejected from car in crash after high-speed chase

• March 31, 2020 5:11 pm

A Glenburn man was injured Tuesday morning when he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash on Avenue Road in Levant following a high-speed chase with police, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Foltz, 30, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Information about his injuries was not released.

County deputies began assisting the Maine State Police in looking for Foltz at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. He was wanted for questioning in an ongoing suicide complaint in Glenburn that included possible threats against family members, the sheriff’s office said.

At about 8:25 a.m., Penobscot County Deputy Cpl. Stephen Marko saw Foltz’s vehicle on Union Street in Glenburn. He and Trooper Bryan Creamer attempted to stop Foltz, who then turned onto Avenue Road in Levant and sped away from the officers.

The officers lost sight of the vehicle but came upon the crash scene moments later, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office. The state police assisted in reconstructing the scene.

The sheriff’s office said that no further information would be released late Tuesday.