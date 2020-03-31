Bangor makes playground equipment off limits over coronavirus concerns

Courtesy of Ben Sprague Courtesy of Ben Sprague

• March 31, 2020 11:35 am

Bangor is temporarily banning the use of outdoor playgrounds and fitness equipment at its parks and schools as part of the city’s efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The new restrictions will take effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and last through the end of the city’s current state of emergency. At least some of Bangor’s playgrounds, such as the one in Fairmount Park, already had yellow caution tape around them as of Tuesday morning.

The city also recently ordered that the licenses and permits for any local business that were in effect as of March 16 will remain valid and not have to be renewed during the local state of emergency, which will expire a week after Maine’s statewide emergency declaration is lifted.

The new restrictions — which are on top of a statewide closure of many businesses deemed to be nonessential — come as state officials are investigating whether the coronavirus is spreading through so-called community transmission in Penobscot County. Twelve cases have so far been detected in the county.

