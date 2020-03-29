Hannaford workers test positive for COVID-19 at Scarborough and Oxford supermarkets

Nick Schroeder | BDN Nick Schroeder | BDN

• March 29, 2020 5:25 pm

As coronavirus cases continue to grow in Maine, Hannaford is reporting associates in Scarborough and Oxford tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesperson Eric Blom issued a statement Sunday afternoon, stating the company learned about the positive test results Saturday.

“We learned yesterday that an associate at our store in Scarborough and an associate at our store in Oxford received positive COVID-19 tests,” Blom said. “Neither had worked at their stores for several days.”

Hannaford is not releasing further details on the workers for privacy reasons, but the two stores were given an additional cleaning after the positive tests were reported.

“In an abundance of caution, we conducted a voluntary deep and thorough cleaning at each store. This deep cleaning was in addition to our ongoing, rigorous sanitary practices, and those practices have been greatly expanded during the health crisis. Both stores are open,” Blom said.

Blom said Hannaford is not aware of any other Maine associates with positive COVID-19 test results.

“Our thoughts are with the our associates and with all of those who have contracted this illness across the community,” he said.

On Sunday, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported another 42 positive tests, pushing the state’s total to 253.

Hannaford’s situation follows Shaw’s, which reported a positive test at the Congress Street supermarket along with others in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

On Hannaford’s website, President Mike Vail outlined the measure being taken to keep workers and customers safe.

These include shortening hours of operation to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to provide time for additional cleaning and to restock shelves.