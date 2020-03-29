Gorham man in serious condition after motorcycle crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• March 29, 2020 3:53 pm

A 26-year-old Gorham man was seriously injured when his motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a street sign.

The crash happened a little after 5 p.m. Saturday evening near Bridgton and Convene roads in Sebago, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the incident.

The driver, Anthony Violas, was operating a 2011 Honda CBR250 motorcycle. He had no passengers. No other vehicles were involved.

Violas was transported to Maine Medical Center via Lifeflight of Maine.

The sheriff’s office said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Sebago Fire and EMS as well as Baldwin Fire Department.