Act Out
March 29, 2020
Act Out Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Real ID | Today's Paper
Act Out

Send us a photo of your fairy house creation

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Fairy house.
By Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN Staff

Are you looking for a fun, creative activity to do in your backyard? If so, the BDN challenges you to build a fairy house.

A fairy house is a tiny dwelling made out of natural materials, such as twigs, bark, seashells and acorns. The rules are simple. 1. If you aren’t building on your own property, ask permission from the landowner. 2. While collecting natural materials, try your best not to harm the environment. (For example, don’t strip bark off live trees.)

[Learn more about how to build a fairy house here]

Once you’ve built your fairy house — or a whole fairy village — send a photo of your creation to asarnacki@bangordailynews.com by April 10, to be shared in a BDN feature. In your email, tell us who built the fairy house and the town where it’s located. Also, feel free to share some stories about your experience, though that isn’t required.

Your whimsical creations will be shared with BDN readers. We hope it will make them smile.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like