Rhode Island has its first 2 deaths from the coronavirus
David Goldman | AP
Members of the Rhode Island National Guard look for passengers getting off from a train from New York as it arrives Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Westerly, R.I. States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, and some say at least one state's measures are unconstitutional. Gov. Gina Raimondo ratcheted up the measures Friday afternoon, announcing she'll also order the state National Guard to go door-to-door in coastal communities starting this weekend to find out whether any of the home's residents have recently arrived from New York and inform them of the quarantine order.
Lisa Rathke, The Associated Press•
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered all visitors to the state to self quarantine for 14 days and ordered residents to stay at home and nonessential retail businesses to close on Monday until April 13.
The state National Guard was also going door to door in coastal communities telling people from New York to self-quarantine for 14 days. The measure is needed to help control the spread of the new coronavirus because the New York City area is the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday.
One person in their 80s died Friday night, the other person in their 70s died Saturday, the state Department of Health said.
State Police on Friday set up a checkpoint where drivers with New York license plates must stop and provide contact information. They were also told to self-quarantine.
