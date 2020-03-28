Rhode Island has its first 2 deaths from the coronavirus

David Goldman | AP David Goldman | AP

• March 28, 2020 4:41 pm

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered all visitors to the state to self quarantine for 14 days and ordered residents to stay at home and nonessential retail businesses to close on Monday until April 13.

The state National Guard was also going door to door in coastal communities telling people from New York to self-quarantine for 14 days. The measure is needed to help control the spread of the new coronavirus because the New York City area is the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., Gov. Gina Raimondo said Friday.

One person in their 80s died Friday night, the other person in their 70s died Saturday, the state Department of Health said.

State Police on Friday set up a checkpoint where drivers with New York license plates must stop and provide contact information. They were also told to self-quarantine.