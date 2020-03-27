Portland clinic to resume needle exchange program and clinical services on March 30

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

• March 27, 2020 2:48 pm

Updated: March 27, 2020 2:47 pm

PORTLAND — The City of Portland said the India Street Public Health Center will resume its clinical services and needle exchange program on Monday, March 30.

This comes after a two-week closure due to widespread staff exposure to COVID-19.

The city said it had no other choice but to cease operations since it did not have any staff who could work as they all had to quarantine.

The clinic building at 103 India Street will remain closed to all walk-in appointments and needle exchange services.

The Portland Community Free Clinic and STD Clinic will be triaging patients over the phone and offering clinical appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The needle exchange program will offer outreach hours Monday through Friday, and limited weekend hours, on the corner of Oxford and Elm Streets.

For the health and safety of clients and staff, the city said the clinic will not be hosting walk-in STD services at this time.

The Portland Needle Exchange Program will be providing outreach exchanges each morning from 8 to 9 a.m. and Monday through Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. Limited late afternoon hours will be available. Please follow Portland Public Health Division on Facebook for additional information.

People who are ill with symptoms resembling COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) should not come in for a visit to any of the clinic’s programs until they are without symptoms for 72 hours.

Check the Maine CDC website for further guidance on symptoms and testing sites, call your primary care provider, or visit an urgent care center or emergency department if necessary.

