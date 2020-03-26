Maine’s elver season will start Monday after initial coronavirus-related delay

Bill Trotter|BDN Bill Trotter|BDN

• March 26, 2020 12:52 pm

Maine’s lucrative baby eel fishing season will get underway on Monday after an eight-day delay, with new provisions designed to limit the spread of the new coronavirus among fishermen.

State officials will now allow fishermen to catch and sell eels for one another with the idea that fewer fishermen will be congregating by rivers or at dealer shops. State health officials have been urging Maine residents to keep their distance from others and not gather in large groups to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources had delayed the normal start of the season on March 22 due to concerns about protecting fishermen and dealers from possible exposure to the disease, which is causing a global pandemic.

Officials with the Department of Marine Resources said that, with emergency provisions adopted by the state on March 15, licensed fishermen will be allowed to sell baby eels — also known as glass eels or elvers — that have been caught by another fisherman. Licensed fishermen also can allow other licensed fishermen to harvest elvers on their behalf, but any fishermen selling or catching elvers for another fisherman must have that other fisherman’s fishing license and electronic swipe card — which tracks sales and the catch quota for each individual fisherman — in their possession when harvesting or selling elvers.

“Our objective is to reduce the population of harvesters congregating on the shores and at dealers’ shops,” Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher said Thursday. “Key to achieving this objective will be to allow those who are the most vulnerable to remain at home and have another harvester catch the elvers for them.”

Even before the state delayed the start of the elver season, elver fishermen already were concerned that the disease would greatly reduce demand for the baby eels in Asia and thereby result in lower prices for their catch, for which fishermen last year earned more than $2,000 per pound on average. Most elvers caught in Maine are shipped live to China, where the global coronavirus outbreak started, and then are grown to market size before being shipped to Japan and other countries to supply the consumer seafood market.