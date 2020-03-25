Northern Light Health appoints chief operating officer as new CEO

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

• March 25, 2020 10:30 am

This story will be updated.

The Brewer-based health care system that includes Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor has appointed its chief operating officer to serve as the system’s next head.

Beginning April 1, Timothy Dentry is due to replace Michelle Hood as CEO and president of Northern Light Health, the state’s second largest health care system which includes a total of 10 hospitals stretching from Portland to Presque Isle.

Dentry, who is also a senior vice president at Northern Light, joined the organization as its chief operating officer in 2016 and recently served as interim president of EMMC before its current president, Rand O’Leary, was appointed.

After leading Northern Light Health since 2006 — when it was still called Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems — Hood announced late last fall that she would be leaving her position. She is taking a job as executive vice president and chief operating officer of the American Hospital Association, an influential lobbying organization for hospitals.

Dentry received a master’s degree in business administration from Loyola University in Maryland and has more than 30 years of health care management experience, according to Northern Light’s website.

Before he joined Northern Light Health in 2016, he spent seven years as CEO of Al Rhaba Hospital in the United Arab Emirates, an institution that is affiliated with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, according to his LinkedIn page.