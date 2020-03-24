World
March 24, 2020
World Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Bath Iron Works | Today's Paper
World

Greta Thunberg says she’s recovered from possible coronavirus infection

Virginia Mayo | AP
Virginia Mayo | AP
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of the Environment Council at the European Council building in Brussels in this March 5, 2020, file photo.
The Associated Press

Our COVID-19 tracker contains the latest on Maine cases by county. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

STOCKHOLM — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on social media that she believes she has recovered from mild symptoms of the coronavirus experienced during a period of quarantine following a European trip.

The teenager called on young people to protect groups at greater risk from the disease. Thunberg said her mild symptoms are “what makes it so much more dangerous” due to the risk of passing on the virus without knowing it.

Sweden only tests patients for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, if they require hospital care. Others are urged to isolate themselves and rest. She urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the pandemic.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like