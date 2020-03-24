Greta Thunberg says she’s recovered from possible coronavirus infection

Virginia Mayo | AP Virginia Mayo | AP

• March 24, 2020 1:16 pm

STOCKHOLM — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on social media that she believes she has recovered from mild symptoms of the coronavirus experienced during a period of quarantine following a European trip.

The teenager called on young people to protect groups at greater risk from the disease. Thunberg said her mild symptoms are “what makes it so much more dangerous” due to the risk of passing on the virus without knowing it.

Sweden only tests patients for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, if they require hospital care. Others are urged to isolate themselves and rest. She urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the pandemic.