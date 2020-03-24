Hancock
March 24, 2020
Hancock Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Face Masks | Today's Paper
Hancock

Man found dead inside Stonington home

Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

The death of a Stonington man is being considered suspicious, police say.

The man’s body was found inside a Weed Field Road home about 2 p.m. Monday, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning, McCausland said.

The death remains under investigation.

McCausland did not release additional details, including the man’s identity and a likely cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Maine State Police at the Bangor barracks at 207-973-3700.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like