Man found dead inside Stonington home

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• March 24, 2020 7:15 am

The death of a Stonington man is being considered suspicious, police say.

The man’s body was found inside a Weed Field Road home about 2 p.m. Monday, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning, McCausland said.

The death remains under investigation.

McCausland did not release additional details, including the man’s identity and a likely cause of death.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Maine State Police at the Bangor barracks at 207-973-3700.