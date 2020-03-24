Tractor-trailer full of potatoes crashes on I-95

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

• March 24, 2020 6:39 pm

A tractor-trailer full of potatoes crashed on the side of Interstate 95 on Monday night.

Biniam Tewelde, 41, was driving a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer south on the interstate near Smyrna just after 10:30 p.m. Tewelde lost control on the slippery roadway and went off into the median, rolling the tractor-trailer over on its side, according to Sgt. Josh Haines of the Maine State Police.

Tewelde was not injured, but the tractor-trailer was damaged, Haines said.

Because of the load of potatoes and snowy road conditions, the tractor-trailer was unable to be towed last night. The potatoes were unloaded Tuesday, and the tractor-trailer was expected to be towed shortly after 5:20 p.m., Haines said.