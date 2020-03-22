8 Maine residents hospitalized due to coronavirus, state CDC director says

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 22, 2020 2:03 pm

As of noon Sunday, March 22, 89 Maine residents have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

Eight people are hospitalized in Maine due to the new coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic, according to a health official.

Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Sunday that as the number of confirmed cases in Maine continues to climb — the statewide total on Sunday now stands at 89 — Mainers should take precautions now and assume that COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has already reached all parts of the state.

“Now is the time to begin preparing,” Shah said, adding that maintaining physical distance from other people is the primary means by which Maine residents should try to avoid catching the coronavirus.

Shah said the Maine CDC does not have tangible evidence that COVID-19 is spreading yet by community transmission outside of Cumberland County, where 53 cases have been confirmed, but that if the disease is not yet spreading elsewhere in Maine through incidental contact — that is, from a source that cannot be determined — it likely will soon.

For health care professionals, much-needed protection equipment is on the way. Shah said that the Maine CDC plans on Monday to distribute 22,000 items of personal protection equipment — including facemasks, face shields and gloves — throughout Maine. He said the agency still expects to get some more equipment from the federal government, but that even more is needed in Maine to help health care providers handle the growing outbreak.

“It’s still not sufficient,” Shah said. “What we have gotten is a start, but it’s still not what we need right now.”

Shah urged Mainers not to take numbers posted on the Maine CDC website too literally. Just because cases have not been confirmed in some counties does not mean the coronavirus has yet to reach those counties, he said.

“They could provide folks with a false sense of security,” he said.

