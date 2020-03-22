New Hampshire governor orders retail use of single-use bags

Holly Ramer | AP Holly Ramer | AP

CONCORD, New Hampshire — New Hampshire retail stores are being ordered to temporarily transition to the use of single-use paper or plastic bags because of the risk that reusable bags could pose a risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

In the order issued late Saturday, Gov. Chris Sununu directed all grocers and retail stores in New Hampshire to transition to use only new paper or plastic grocery bags provided by stores “as soon as feasibly possible.”

“Our grocery store workers are on the front lines of COVID-19, working around the clock to keep New Hampshire families fed,” the governor said in a statement. “With identified community transmission, it is important that shoppers keep their reusable bags at home given the potential risk to baggers, grocers and customers.”

The coronavirus, which has sickened more than 65 people in the Granite State, is also known as COVID-19.

