Natalie Williams | BDN

• March 22, 2020 9:36 pm

Maine State Police are investigating a shooting death of a man in Blue Hill.

The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. Sunday at a home on Ellsworth Road, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

One person is being questioned, and there is no threat to the public, McCausland said.

Additional details are expected to be released Monday.