25-year-old man killed in Aroostook County snowmobile crash

Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

• March 22, 2020 9:33 am

A Mapleton man was killed Saturday night in a snowmobile crash in the town.

Brian Buck Jr., 25, was riding his Polaris XCR 800 north on a trail when he lost control of the sled at a curve, struck a snowbank and was thrown from the sled, according to Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Buck was found unresponsive by a friend who went looking for him when Buck didn’t return, Latti said Sunday morning.

Efforts to revive Buck, who suffered fatal injuries in the crash, were unsuccessful, Latti said.

Latti said an initial investigation suggests speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

The spokesman said no additional information about the crash was available Sunday morning.