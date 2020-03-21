These Maine neighbors sang to each other across their streets Saturday morning

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 21, 2020 12:47 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Inspired by isolated Italians singing together from their balconies during the coronavirus pandemic, the Deering Center Neighborhood Association organized a community singing event on Saturday morning.

At 9 a.m., people were urged to come out of their social-distancing cocoons for a few minutes and sing two songs by The Beatles. Standing on their own sides of the street, on their porches and in their yards, residents sang “Here Comes the Sun” and “Let it Be.”

“Here comes the sun, here comes the sun, and I say it’s all right. Sun, sun, sun, here it comes. Sun, sun, sun, here it comes,” they sang with the actual sun beaming in a crisp, blue sky.

Three families sang together at the corner of Madeline and Best streets. On one side of Madeline were Jon and Naomi Mermin. Jon played the guitar while Naomi held the sheet music. Both sang.

Just across the way stood Mike Lauze, coffee in one hand, lyrics in the other. His neighbors, Hal Amen and Cary Goleau sang along with their two small children.

“For though they may be parted there is still a chance that they will see. There will be an answer: Let it be,” they all sang together, yet separately.

The same scene played out on other streets in Deering as well, with people trying to stay connected at a time when authorities are urging them to stay apart for the good of each other.

“Tell people this is how we are. This is what happens here,” Jon Mermin said, when it was over.

Then, everyone waved goodbye and went back inside.