Fort Kent couple reunite for birthday celebration, despite coronavirus closure

• March 20, 2020 3:14 pm

As of 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 44 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 12 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

FORT KENT, Maine — A 92 year-old Fort Kent man found a way to spend time with his wife of more than six decades on her birthday, despite the coronavirus threat that kept visitors from entering the residential care center where she lives.

Alban Bouchard visited his wife, Rita Bouchard, who turned 91 on Thursday, by standing outside a window at Crosswinds Residential Care.

The couple brought success to the family-owned Bouchard Family Farms with the introduction of buckwheat ploye mixes many years ago. The mixes are sold all over the country now.

Crosswinds, like most care centers in the state, has temporarily suspended visitors to protect residents from coronavirus COVID-19 infection.

Alban Bouchard sang “Happy Birthday” to his wife from outside the Crosswinds window, and was joined by several other residents within the care center.

Rita Bouchard was visibly moved by her husband’s gesture, said Crosswinds social services coordinator Rose Bourgoin.

“It was the sweetest moment. In such a hard time that everyone is going through we all needed to see some sweetness and that was like the icing on the cake,” Bourgoin said.

