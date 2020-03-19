Positive COVID-19 test linked to Scarborough elementary school

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

• March 19, 2020 3:51 pm

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 42 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 10 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. C lick here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A person who came into contact with a Scarborough public elementary school tested positive for the novel coronavirus Thursday.

The adult was at Eight Corners Elementary School “for a short amount of time late last week,” according to Scarborough Superintendent Sanford Prince IV, who informed parents, faculty and staff Thursday afternoon about the positive test.

The person’s contact was specific to one classroom within the elementary school, according to Prince. Families of those who came into contact with that classroom over the past week have been notified.

Eight Corners enrolls 224 students, kindergarten through second grade.

Prince encouraged those in the Scarborough community to contact their health provider if they are feeling symptoms.