2 more coronavirus cases confirmed at Falmouth retirement community

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 19, 2020 5:11 pm

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 42 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 10 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

Two more residents of OceanView retirement community in Falmouth have tested positive for COVID-19, the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Thursday. These residents initially had been in self-quarantine after showing symptoms.

One resident remains at Maine Medical Center, said Linda Varrell, a spokesperson for the OceanView retirement community.

“Treatment is being coordinated by the individual’s health care provider and we are working in conjunction with them as appropriate,” she said in an email Thursday afternoon.

The other resident is recuperating at home in self-quarantine.

Two other residents in the retirement community tested positive for the virus last week.

“Since the initial positive tests, our wellness team has been conducting daily checks on those determined to have been exposed,” Varrell said. “Tests were immediately ordered once symptoms were present. Unfortunately, due to the limited supply of testing kits, we have only been able to test residents as they have become symptomatic.”

The CDC has been contacted about non-residents of the retirement community who were possibly exposed to the virus, she said, and the agency is taking appropriate actions.

“We have now issued a shelter in place order for all residents until we receive further guidance from the CDC,” Varrell said.

