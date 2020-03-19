First 2 people die from coronavirus in Vermont

Charles Krupa | AP Charles Krupa | AP

• March 19, 2020 7:57 pm

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 42 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and 10 others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

Vermont officials announced the state’s first two deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday evening. One was an elderly man from Windsor County who was hospitalized at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction and the other was an elderly woman who was a resident of the Burlington Health & Rehab long-term care facility in Burlington, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said at a press conference. “Both were very elderly,” he said.

“These deaths, and I hope we will experience no more, highlight how extremely important it is for all of us, young and old, to take extra care to protect those who are most vulnerable to serious illness, including older people, those with chronic illnesses or impairment in their immunity,” Levine said.

More than 20 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Vermont. The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont’s largest city, is temporarily suspending visitation at the hospital with limited exceptions. It’s restricting entrances and screening everyone who enters the hospital or clinics.

Gov. Phil Scott signed a directive on Thursday allowing for the take-out and delivery of alcoholic beverages accompanying food orders from restaurants and bars, which are now closed to in-service customers. “If you can, please help them out by ordering take-out or delivery for you & your family!” he tweeted.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.