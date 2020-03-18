71-year-old Kennebunk man missing

Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

• March 18, 2020 7:42 am

A 71-year-old Kennebunk man is missing.

Howard Lamson was last seen on Oak Ridge Road in Kennebunk about 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Lamson, who has dementia, was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, a baseball cap and possibly a red coat, Latti said Wednesday morning.

Kennebunk police, Maine game wardens and others searched for Lamson late into Tuesday night and resumed their search at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Latti said.

Anyone with information about Lamson’s whereabouts can contact the Kennebunk Police Department at 207-967-2454.