State
March 16, 2020
State Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Maine Bicentennial | Today's Paper
State

We want to hear how you’re staying sane and healthy during this outbreak

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
The self-service food bar at Blue Hill Co-op is now closed in response to the coronavirus.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, March 15, three Maine residents have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription

By now, many of you are practicing social distancing in in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. We want to know how you’re doing.

Are you working from home, catching up on procrastinated projects or cleaning everything in sight?

Answer the question below, and we could quote you in our coverage.

If you have a photo or video to illustrate your experience, send it to web@bangordailynews.com, and let us know in the subject line what it is about.

Have any other thoughts? Let us know in the comments below. And if you have any questions about the coronavirus, ask us here. 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like