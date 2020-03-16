We want to hear how you’re staying sane and healthy during this outbreak

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

• March 16, 2020 1:00 am

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, March 15, three Maine residents have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

By now, many of you are practicing social distancing in in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. We want to know how you’re doing.

Are you working from home, catching up on procrastinated projects or cleaning everything in sight?

Answer the question below, and we could quote you in our coverage.

If you have a photo or video to illustrate your experience, send it to web@bangordailynews.com, and let us know in the subject line what it is about.

Have any other thoughts? Let us know in the comments below. And if you have any questions about the coronavirus, ask us here.