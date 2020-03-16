Have you been tested for the coronavirus? Share your story.
Hyoung Chang | AP
David Storey processes samples for a COVID-19 coronavirus test at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory Services Division in Denver, Saturday. March 14, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via AP)
Comments