Canada institutes border restrictions

Alexander MacDougall | Houlton Pioneer Times Alexander MacDougall | Houlton Pioneer Times

• March 16, 2020 5:09 pm

As of 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, eight Maine residents have been confirmed positive and nine others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

HOULTON, Maine — Canada’s Prime Minister has closed the borders to his country, with a few exceptions for U.S. Citizens, in response to the spreading coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday during a press conference that all travelers who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents will be barred from entering Canada, according to CBC News.

There are several exceptions to this rule, including the acceptance of U.S. citizens.

[Read our full coronavirus coverage here]

Any individual who displays symptoms will not be permitted to board a flight into Canada, the report said.

Trudeau also said as of March 18, international flights will be permitted to land only at the international airports in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, in order to do more enhanced screening.

The new border controls will not apply to trade and commerce in order to keep Canada’s supply chain open, the report said.

Michael McCarthy, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said Monday that there were no changes to the U.S. policy for traveling to and from Canada, beyond the additional screenings already taking place.