Portland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

• March 12, 2020 12:29 pm

As of 11:20 a.m. Thursday, March 12, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

The Irish American Club said Portland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade was scheduled for noon Sunday.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but the [Board of the Irish American Club] believes it is the best course of action due to the current health situation,” the club said.

The Maine Irish Heritage Center announced Wednesday that the after-parade festivities were canceled.

Despite more cases appearing across New England, Maine still has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but health officials still await the results of another five tests.