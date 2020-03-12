Liberty man seriously injured in hit-and-run

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• March 12, 2020 11:04 am

BELFAST, Maine ― A Liberty man was struck and seriously injured early Thursday morning by a hit-and-run driver on Pinnacle Road in Liberty.

Alden Andrews, 35, was found lying in the road at about 2:30 a.m. by another motorist, but the driver of the vehicle that hit him did not stop to give him aid or call for help, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened near 978 Pinnacle Road, which is also known as Route 220. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding more about what happened on the road.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 207-338-2040.