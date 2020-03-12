More Mainers test negative for coronavirus, and more still have results pending

Luca Bruno | AP Luca Bruno | AP

• March 12, 2020 11:43 am

As of 11:20 a.m. Thursday, March 12, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

Maine still hasn’t confirmed any cases of the coronavirus in the state, but it has continued to test more people for the illness throughout the week.

It conducted a total of 85 tests as of 11:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Sixty-five of those tests have come back negative and another 20 are still pending, according to the Maine CDC website.

That’s almost 40 more tests than the state had conducted by midday Wednesday.

Gov. Janet Mills was due to talk about the coronavirus during a news conference at noon Thursday.