Boston Celtics
March 12, 2020
Boston Celtics Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Central Maine Power | Today's Paper
Boston Celtics

NBA suspends season because of virus concerns

Rick Bowmer | AP
Rick Bowmer | AP
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) knocks the ball from Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) as he drives to the basket in the second half during an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. An AP source says Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. For the latest coronavirus news, click here

NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association is suspending its season after Wednesday night’s games until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns.

Also, an AP source on Wednesday night said Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the virus.

This story will be updated.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus and the effect it could have in Maine? Let us know in the form below.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like