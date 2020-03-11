NBA suspends season because of virus concerns

Rick Bowmer | AP Rick Bowmer | AP

• March 11, 2020 9:51 pm

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. For the latest coronavirus news, click here.

NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association is suspending its season after Wednesday night’s games until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns.

Also, an AP source on Wednesday night said Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the virus.

This story will be updated.

