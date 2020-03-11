Maine gets $4.5M in federal funds for coronavirus measures

Jon Elswick | AP Jon Elswick | AP

• March 11, 2020 5:39 pm

As of noon Wednesday, March 11, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. For the latest coronavirus news, click here.

Maine has no confirmed cases of the disease as yet, but received on Wednesday $4.56 million in federal aid Congress appropriated last week to battle coronavirus.

The funding will come from a $7.8 billion coronavirus appropriations package that passed Congress last week that was signed into law on March 6, according to U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, who announced the appropriation on Wednesday.

This funding will allow Maine to carry out surveillance, epidemiology, laboratory capacity, infection control, virus mitigation, communications and other preparedness and response activities, the senators said in a joint statement.

“The coronavirus poses a significant public health threat, particularly to seniors, and a robust response is required to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the senators said in their statement. “The funding released today will support the Maine CDC’s efforts to reduce the risk of exposure, properly diagnose patients, and treat Mainers who contract the virus.”

