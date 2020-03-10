World
March 10, 2020
World

Panama confirms 1st case of coronavirus

Roberto Monaldo | LaPresse via AP
People wait at a bus stop in Rome on Monday. Italy announced a sweeping quarantine early Sunday for its northern regions, igniting travel chaos as it restricted the movements of a quarter of its population in a bid to halt the new coronavirus' relentless march across Europe.
The Associated Press

Panama has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus.

The patient is a Panamanian woman who had returned Sunday from Madrid. While only a few dozen cases have been confirmed in Latin America, the epidemic is growing in Europe. Spain is among four European countries with more than 1,000 cases each.

Panama’s Health Minister Rosario Turner said Monday the 40-year-old woman’s positive test was confirmed at the Instituto Conmemorativo Gorgas.

The woman is isolated at home and will receive daily visits from health workers.

The virus that causes the COVID-19 illness has also been confirmed in the Caribbean, Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Argentina, Peru, Costa Rica, Chile and Argentina, where there has been one death.

 

Comments

