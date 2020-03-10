All-white jury finds Biddeford man guilty of racist hate crimes

Courtesy of York County Jail Courtesy of York County Jail

• March 10, 2020 2:39 pm

Updated: March 10, 2020 2:45 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — An all-white jury found Maurice Diggins, 38, of Biddeford, guilty Tuesday on two counts of assault and one count of conspiracy under a federal hate crimes act that tested the strength of the nation’s anti-discrimination laws for the first time in Maine.

Diggins faces up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for the two counts of assault, and up to five years and fines of up to $250,000 for the conspiracy charge.

During the three-day trial, federal prosecutors convinced the jury that Diggins was motivated by racial prejudice in two separate assaults against black men in April 2018, which the defendant committed with his 29-year-old nephew, Dusty Leo.

A recording of a phone call Diggins made to his wife while he was in custody captured him saying that he would be acquitted by a jury in a predominantly white state like Maine. Diggins argued that “Maine people want the streets to be safe,” citing former Gov. Paul LePage, who once claimed during a 2016 town hall meeting that black men were “up here impregnating our women and selling our kids drugs.”

Testimony during the trial also established that Diggins was known to have tattoos of several racist symbols used by Nazis during the Third Reich and a 14-word phrase used by white supremacists that has been classified as hate speech.

The prosecution set out to prove that Diggins “knowingly and unlawfully” caused harm and that the assaults were racially motivated beyond reasonable doubt.

The coordinated assaults took place in the early morning of April 15, 2018, when Diggins and Leo coordinated attacks on black men in Portland and Biddeford. Each attack broke the victim’s jaw, requiring them to undergo emergency facial surgery which left their mouths wired shut for a month and caused them to miss substantial amounts of work.