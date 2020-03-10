New York sends out National Guard to help fight the new coronavirus

John Minchillo | AP John Minchillo | AP

• March 10, 2020 1:50 pm

New York’s governor is sending the National Guard into a New York suburb to help fight what appears to be the nation’s biggest known cluster of coronavirus cases.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that schools, houses of worship and large gathering places will be shuttered for two weeks in a “containment area” centered in suburban New Rochelle.

He told reporters that National Guard troops will help clean surfaces and deliver food in the area, a 1-mile-radius around a point near a synagogue.

The state and a private health system are setting up a testing facility in the area.

Cuomo said, “It’s a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster of cases in the country.”

New Rochelle is at the center of an outbreak of 108 cases in Westchester County, out of 173 statewide.