Former Bangor Daily News employee wins $1 million from Maine State Lottery

Courtesy of Maine State Lottery Courtesy of Maine State Lottery

• March 9, 2020 11:44 am

A former Bangor Daily News employee won $1 million in the Maine State Lottery last month — 13 years after he won $100,000 in the lottery.

Alston Wildes, a Bangor resident who retired in 2007 after a 40-year career working in the Bangor Daily News composing department, stopped into the Cigaret Shopper on Broadway in Bangor — not to buy cigarettes, as he does not smoke, but to buy a scratch-off ticket.

The $50,000,000 Cash Blowout ticket resulted in Wildes winning $1 million dollars from the Maine State Lottery.

It’s not the first time Wildes won a large cash payout from the lottery. In 2007, the same year he retired as a composing room foreman, he won $100,000.

Wildes’ after-withholding check came out to more than $700,000.

“I feel great and secure,” Wildes told Maine State Lottery officials.