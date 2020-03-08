Missing 86-year-old Houlton man has been found safe

Courtesy of the Maine State Police Courtesy of the Maine State Police

• March 8, 2020 8:21 am

Updated: March 8, 2020 9:27 am

An elderly Houlton man who had been reported missing was found safe Sunday.

Kenneth Butler, 86, was found Sunday morning in Bangor, where his tan Lexus was located with a flat tire, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Butler, who has memory issues, left his home sometime Saturday night and was believed to be driving south on Interstate 95, where a vehicle matching the description of his Lexus was spotted about 5 a.m. in Clinton, McCausland said Sunday morning. Police were unable to locate that vehicle at the time.