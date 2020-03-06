4 Maine TV news stations could come under 1 owner if $8.5B deal goes through

Stuart Hedstrom | Piscataquis Observer Stuart Hedstrom | Piscataquis Observer

• March 6, 2020 3:29 pm

Updated: March 6, 2020 4:06 pm

The parent company of two Maine television news stations — WABI-TV in Bangor and WAGM-TV in Presque Isle — has made an approximately $8.5 billion bid to acquire the owner of two others, according to a news report from Reuters.

Gray Television Inc. is now trying to buy Tegna Inc., the owner of News Center Maine, according to Reuters. Its report was based on information from unnamed sources. News Center Maine consists of WCSH 6 in Portland and WLBZ 2 in Bangor.

It was not immediately clear how the reported deal, if it goes through, could affect the Maine stations’ staffing and programming. Representatives from WABI and Gray Television, an Atlanta-based company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News Center Maine referred questions to its parent company, Tegna, which is based in Virginia. The company’s “policy is not to comment on market rumors,” a spokesperson said.