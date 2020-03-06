34 sworn in as citizens during ceremony at Bangor High
For a special keepsake for her friend, Halima Omara, left, takes a selfie with U.S. District Judge Lance Walker and Fatuma Manguera following a naturalization ceremony at Bangor High’s Peakes Auditorium where Manguera, right, became a United States citizen. Thirty four people from 25 countries became citizens at the ceremony on Friday morning.
Music and patriotism filled Peakes Auditorium at Bangor High School Friday morning when 34 people from 25 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens.
The ceremony featured the Bangor High School JROTC color guard, which presented flags, and the school’s chamber choir, which sang several songs including the National Anthem. According to Bangor High School Principal Paul Butler, all of the school’s freshmen take civics, so they attended the ceremony.
Tee Coffey (left) and her friend Mistie Latourette felt emotional during the singing of the National Anthem by the Bangor High School chamber choir at a naturalization ceremony Friday morning at Bangor High School's Peakes Auditorium. Coffey, who is a native of Canada, became a United States citizen on Friday and said it was very emotional. “I don’t have words to describe it,” Coffey said.
U.S. District Judge Lance Walker encouraged everyone to reflect on their good fortune.
“The Constitution is the most ambitious and enduring document devised in human history to maximize the power of free people,” Walker said. “Be continuously grateful of that gift.”
Chiharu Kellar is sworn in as a United States citizen during a naturalization ceremony at Bangor High School’s Peakes Auditorium on Friday morning where 34 people from 25 countries became citizens. "I made it," Kellar said. "It was a long process."
Following Walker’s speech, 34 people in the auditorium raised their right hands and were sworn in as citizens.
“If we are to continue to enjoy the blessings of liberty, we must take our citizenship seriously,” Walker said. “So may I offer you three words to remind you how best to do that: grit, gratitude, grace.”
Sylvia Paine, originally from Mexico, said the citizenship ceremony was a big moment for her because she has been waiting for it for so long. “Finally, my dream came true,” Paine said. “Mission complete.”
Sylvia Paine holds her packets of information and an American flag that she received at the naturalization ceremony.
Bangor High School’s JROTC Color Guard enter Peakes Auditorium, Bangor High School, for the singing of the National Anthem at a citizenship ceremony Friday morning. Thirty-four people from 25 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens by U.S. District Judge Lance Walker.
U.S. District Judge Lance Walker during the National Anthem at a naturalization ceremony at Bangor High School’s Peakes Auditorium Friday morning where 34 people from 25 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens.
