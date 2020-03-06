34 sworn in as citizens during ceremony at Bangor High

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• March 6, 2020 6:00 pm

Music and patriotism filled Peakes Auditorium at Bangor High School Friday morning when 34 people from 25 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens.

The ceremony featured the Bangor High School JROTC color guard, which presented flags, and the school’s chamber choir, which sang several songs including the National Anthem. According to Bangor High School Principal Paul Butler, all of the school’s freshmen take civics, so they attended the ceremony.

U.S. District Judge Lance Walker encouraged everyone to reflect on their good fortune.

“The Constitution is the most ambitious and enduring document devised in human history to maximize the power of free people,” Walker said. “Be continuously grateful of that gift.”

Following Walker’s speech, 34 people in the auditorium raised their right hands and were sworn in as citizens.

“If we are to continue to enjoy the blessings of liberty, we must take our citizenship seriously,” Walker said. “So may I offer you three words to remind you how best to do that: grit, gratitude, grace.”

Sylvia Paine, originally from Mexico, said the citizenship ceremony was a big moment for her because she has been waiting for it for so long. “Finally, my dream came true,” Paine said. “Mission complete.”

