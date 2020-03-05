Rockland man indicted on 22 charges for allegedly sexually abusing a child

Lauren Abbate | BDN Lauren Abbate | BDN

• March 5, 2020 1:05 pm

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

ROCKLAND, Maine ― A Rockland man faces 22 charges for allegedly sexually abusing a child over the span of three years, beginning when the child was 12.

A Knox County grand jury indicted Donald Wood, 64, on Wednesday on 10 counts of gross sexual assault, 11 counts of unlawful sexual touching and a count of disorderly conduct.

Wood has been held on $25,000 bail at the Knox County Jail since his arrest in October.

In August 2019, Rockland police received a report from a 19-year-old woman who claimed that she had been sexually abused by Wood from 2013 to 2016.

The woman claimed the abuse started out as back rub and then progressed to sexual touching, sexual contact and then multiple sexual acts, according to an affidavit filed in Knox County Court. Wood denied the allegations when confronted by police. He initially consented to a polygraph test, but recanted and retained a lawyer.

Journals written by the woman around the time of the alleged abuse verify the woman’s timeline of events, according to the affidavit.

An indictment means that a grand jury found probable cause to proceed with the charges.