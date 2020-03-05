Erin Herbig leaving Maine Senate to become Belfast city manager

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• March 5, 2020 1:13 pm

Erin Herbig has decided not to seek re-election this fall to the Maine Senate after taking a position within Belfast’s city government.

The Belfast City Council on Wednesday evening unanimously approved Herbig’s hire as city manager, according to a statement from the city. She will replace Joe Slocum, who has held that position for 13 years.

“I am honored by the opportunity to work alongside these people to ensure that families and businesses continue to thrive in my hometown,” Herbig said in a statement.

Herbig graduated from Belfast Area High School in 1999 and from Boston College in 2003, according to her legislative biography.

Herbig was first elected to the Maine House in 2010 for District 43. After four terms in the House, including one as House majority leader, Herbig made a successful bid for Senate District 11 to replace term-limited Republican Mike Thibodeau of Winterport.

Herbig told CBS affiliate WABI that she will not seek re-election to the Senate.

Councilor Mike Hurley said in a statement that Herbig has proven herself “a skilled leader” at the state level and that the council was “honored and excited” to have her join the city government.

Belfast Mayor Eric Sanders said the council made “an exciting and excellent choice” with Herbig’s hire.

“The present and future of the management of the City has arrived, and I am thrilled that both the Council and Erin made this decision and will be working together,” Sanders said in a statement.

Slocum retires from his post as city manager on Friday. Herbig will be sworn in Monday.