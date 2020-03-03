New England
Boston seafood expo canceled after coronavirus concerns

Terry Chea | AP
In this May 20, 2019, photo, a purple urchin is harvested.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

An annual global seafood expo in Boston has been canceled after concerns about the coronavirus.

Portland-based Diversified Communications on Tuesday announced its decision to cancel the 40th annual seafood product and processing expo, which was supposed to be held later this month. The company said it plans to find a way to hold a different North American seafood event sometime this year and will announce those plans in April.

It previously told exhibitors and attendees on Feb. 25 that the event would be held, and it was taking additional measures to protect attendees at the expo.

Around 150 exhibitors from China had pulled out of the event due to coronavirus concerns, according to the Portland Press Herald.

“This decision has been difficult because of the major importance of this event to the industry. We heard from those of you who were concerned about health, safety and travel restrictions, and given the short time before the scheduled event date, and upcoming logistics, we have determined that postponement at this time is unavoidable,” Diversified Communications said in its statement.

 

