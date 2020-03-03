Blue Hill polls temporarily closed after resident dies while voting

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

• March 3, 2020 2:10 pm

Updated: March 3, 2020 2:16 pm

A Blue Hill resident died while voting today, causing voting to be temporarily suspended in the Hancock County town, according to Town Administrator Shawna Ambrose.

A person had a medical incident and died between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Ambrose said. All people inside the Blue Hill Town Hall were sent outside, and voting was suspended for one hour while first responders arrived at the scene. Voting booths and ballot boxes were moved from the Blue Hill Town Hall auditorium into the select board room downstairs.

After an hour, voting resumed around 10:30 a.m. In the afternoon, voting was again moved back upstairs into the auditorium, where it will continue until polls close at 8 p.m., Ambrose said.

Information on the individual’s identity or cause of death was not available as of Tuesday afternoon.