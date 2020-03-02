Dover-Foxcroft hospital finishes merger with Northern Light while lawsuit is still pending

Stuart Hedstrom | Piscataquis Observer Stuart Hedstrom | Piscataquis Observer

• March 2, 2020 1:48 pm

A Dover-Foxcroft hospital has officially become the 10th hospital to join the Brewer-based Northern Light Health network, although a lawsuit seeking to halt the merger still has not been resolved.

Officials from Northern Light and Mayo Regional Hospital announced Monday that they have completed the long-sought merger of their two organizations, which they said will help Mayo to “preserve rural healthcare services” in and around Piscataquis County after Mayo suffered operating losses every year since 2010.

However, the merger agreement approved by the boards of both organizations only obligates Northern Light to maintain the hospital’s existing services for five years.

Officials also revealed that the new entity will be called Northern Light Mayo Hospital, in keeping with the naming scheme of the nine other hospitals in the organization that was called Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems until late 2018.

It was not immediately clear what operational changes the merger will bring to patients who seek treatment at the Dover-Foxcroft hospital and its affiliated clinics, such as where they will have to send payment for services.

“Although the legal aspects of the merger are complete, there is still much more operational work that will occur over the course of the year to fully integrate Mayo into Northern Light Health,” Northern Light spokesperson Chris Facchini said in a statement.

While the hospital announced the completion of the merger this week, a lawsuit that sought to block the deal is due to go before a judge in Kennebec County on March 25.

In that lawsuit, the town of Cambridge and almost three dozen residents from the other communities that collectively owned Mayo before the merger argued that special legislation authorizing the merger was unconstitutional. They also argued that hospital leaders violated the hospital’s charter by pursuing the deal without first holding votes in all of its 13 member communities.

Northern Light, Mayo and the Maine attorney general’s office have all filed motions seeking to dismiss the lawsuit.