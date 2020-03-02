Quebec musher wins Can-Am 250 with just 35 seconds to spare

Jessica Potila | Fiddlehead Focus Jessica Potila | Fiddlehead Focus

• March 2, 2020 9:29 am

FORT KENT, Maine — After four times placing second in the Can-Am Crown 250, Ontario musher Denis Tremblay raced to the top of the pack on Monday morning.

“I worked very much to win this race,” Tremblay said after crossing the finish line at Lonesome Pine Trails at 7:58 a.m.

Tremblay eked out the win not knowing that Katherine Langlais of New Brunswick was on his tail and crossed the line 35 seconds later.

“After 13 times I tried I’m very happy. I prefer to win the years Martin is here, but I am so happy to win the Can-Am,” Tremblay said.