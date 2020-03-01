Have questions about upcoming elections? Ask election officials.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 1, 2020 7:45 am

As we gear up for the 2020 elections, Mainers will be flooded with a great deal of election-related information. This includes anything concerning voter registration, voting locations and times, absentee ballots and other elections questions. When filtering through this information, it’s important to remember that election officials are your trusted source for unbiased, accurate information about elections.

Everyone now has the ability to create and share content at a rapid pace, which can allow misinformation and disinformation to quickly form and spread. This can be detrimental when it comes to election information, as every state has different election procedures, laws and deadlines. What may seem like a minuscule error shared in a social media post could ultimately prevent an eligible person from voting.

That’s why it’s crucial to turn to election officials when seeking any election-related information. As a longtime member of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and the chief election official for the state, I am encouraging all Maine voters to prepare for the upcoming 2020 elections by joining me in support of #TrustedInfo2020.

#TrustedInfo2020 is a non-partisan initiative headed by secretaries of state association to help inform the public on the importance of getting credible election information directly from election officials. The goal is to make sure all citizens are properly informed of their state election procedures so they can vote with ease.

Going to your election officials, your direct sources, is the most convenient way to get reliable election information. Visit www.Maine.gov/sos/cec for resources about the March 3 presidential primary and statewide referendum; the June 9 state primary election; and the November 3 general election.

The citizens’ guide to the referendum is always your best bet for clear, unbiased information about the ballot questions, and you can enter your address into the Voter Information Lookup Service to view the sample ballots for your districts. Our website also features answers to your questions about voter registration, absentee ballots, citizens’ initiatives and ranked-choice voting, plus a video about election security. And as always, we welcome calls and emails from our fellow Mainers if you need more information.

We are grateful for the support the #TrustedInfo2020 initiative has already received from 31 organizations, including the Bipartisan Policy Center, Facebook, Google, Twitter, National Association of State Election Directors, Nonprofit VOTE, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Women in Government.

You can help drive this effort by following our verified social media accounts, @MESecofState on Twitter and Maine Department of the Secretary of State on Facebook, and sharing content featuring the #TrustedInfo2020 hashtag.

You can reach my office at sos.office@maine.gov or 207-626-8400, and learn more about #TrustedInfo2020 by visiting the NASS website.

Matthew Dunlap is Maine’s secretary of state.